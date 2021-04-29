A Greenwood man lied to his wife about his payout before coming clean about his winning $300,000.
The winner, who asked South Carolina Education Lottery officials to not identify him, bought his winning lottery ticket at the E Z Trip at 1400 Highway 72 W. The winner picked up a $10 Go Green game and beat the 1 in 780,000 odds.
“This is not real. This is not real. This is not real,” the man said.
After verifying his winnings with the store clerk, he went home in disbelief. When his wife came home, he told her that he won $100,000.
“Later I told her I won $300,000. I didn’t want to shock her,” he explained. “I like to joke with her.”
The release said the couple bought a new car with their winnings.
The convenience store that sold the winning ticket received a commission of $3,000.