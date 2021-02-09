A Greenwood man is keeping a $300,000 secret by staying quiet after winning his money on a scratch-off state lottery ticket.
The winner, who asked the South Carolina Education Lottery officials not to use his name, spent $10 on a scratch-off ticket at the Quick Pantry at 232 Calhoun Ave., according to a release from state lotto officials. He scratched the ticket standing at the store and kept his cool after winning, not signaling to anyone that he had won.
"I just walked out," he told lottery officials.
The ticket he bought had odds of 1 in 660,000, and four top prizes remain, the release said. The Quick Pantry received a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.