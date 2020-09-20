A 38-year-old man from Greenwood was killed Saturday night in a wreck near Kinards.
Brian Patrick Fitzgerald died of his injuries, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse said.
The wreck happened at 11:05 p.m. along S.C. Highway 560 near Bush River Road, about five miles east of Clinton.
An eastbound 2002 Ford pickup truck with two occupants went off the right side of S.C. 560, state Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis said. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road, where it overturned.
Neither occupant was restrained and both were ejected, Hovis said. Authorities were unclear which occupant was driving.
Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Laurens County Coroner's Office are investigating.