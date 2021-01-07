A Greenwood man died early Thursday after a single-vehicle crash in Newberry County.
Coroner Laura Kneece said 20-year-old Alijah Brown died from the wreck, which happened at 12:18 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 76 and Sunset Avenue, just west of Newberry.
Brown was driving east along U.S. 76 in a 2009 Cadillac sedan when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol.
Brown, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, Hovis said.