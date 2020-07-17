The man who on Wednesday was struck by a vehicle and incapacitated died in the hospital Friday afternoon.
Roosevelt Ramey, 65, of South Main Street, Greenwood died of his injuries at 1:11 p.m. Friday at Self Regional Medical Center, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.
Ramey was trying to cross the Bypass at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, headed west near Spring Valley Road. There, he was struck by a 2008 Jeep headed south along the highway, Cpl. Matthew Southern with the state Highway Patrol said.
Ramey was taken to Self with incapacitating injuries, Southern said. Troopers who investigated the circumstances of the wreck found no grounds to charge the Jeep’s driver.