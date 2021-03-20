A Greenwood man died after a vehicle struck him Saturday night.
Phillip Tanner Riddle, 32, of Plantation Drive died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.
The wreck happened about 8:15 p.m. Saturday on S.C. Highway 254 near Chatham Drive.
A westbound 2002 Jeep SUV struck Riddle who was also heading west, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol. Cox said Riddle was walking along the edge of the road.
Miller said the driver, a 76-year-old woman from Hodges, was not injured.