A Greenwood man died after a single-vehicle crash on Valentine's Day near Ware Shoals.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Rodney Hartsell said 33-year-old Donald Lee Ruff died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The wreck happened at about 8:15 p.m. Friday near S.C. Highway 252's intersection with Lamplight Drive.
Ruff was driving west along S.C. 252 when his 2006 Acura sedan went off the right side of the roadway, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. The car then crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the highway, striking a tree.
Bolt said Ruff, the Acura's sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt.