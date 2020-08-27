A Greenwood man nearly hit the Powerball jackpot, but the $150,000 he won makes for a good consolation prize, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The man came one number short of winning the Powerball jackpot, but said he was thankful for the prize he won. He bought the Powerball quick pick ticket at the EZ Trip 5 at 1400 S.C. Highway 72 W, and checked it the morning after the Aug. 15 drawing.
At first he noticed three matching numbers, then a second look showed five numbers for a prize of $50,000. Because he purchased PowerPlay for $1 more, the prize tripled when a multiplier of three was selected.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.
For selling the claimed ticket, the EZ Trip received a commission on $1,500.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $47 million.