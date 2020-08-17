Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 in Greenwood.
However, the winner of the Saturday drawing has not come forward to claim their prize.
The winner has plenty of time. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Saturday’s drawing: 5, 12, 34, 45 and 56, with Powerball: 3
The ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers and the red Powerball. The player purchased PowerPlay for a $1 to see their prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.
The ticket was purchased at E Z Trip along Highway 72 West in Greenwood.