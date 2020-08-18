Greenwood Genetic Center is launching a redesigned website.
The website found at partnershipcampus.com will feature a modern interactive design with better usability and more specific information, a release on the redesign said.
"This new and improved website allows us to showcase the many advantages of our campus for companies looking to get started in the industry or expand their operations," Steve Skinner, director of the center, said in the release.
The website provides in-depth information and business location opportunities, the release said.
"The new GGC Partnership Campus website gives organizations an up-close look at what the Greenwood Genetic Center campus and surrounding Greenwood community have to offer," Boo Ramage, special assistant to the director, said in the release.
The Greenwood Genetic Center provides access to medical and educational resources, collaboration and innovation. Greenwood Partnership Alliance collaborated with the Greenwood Genetic Center to launch the website.