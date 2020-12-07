Greenwood firefighters doused a burning bedroom Monday morning, and the American Red Cross is helping three people living there provide for their immediate needs.
A house on the 1400 block of Marshall Road had flames coming through bay window when Greenwood Fire Department staff arrived, according to a report. Firefighters attacked it from outside to knock the fire down as much as possible before crews went inside.
The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom, along the baseboard at an electrical outlet. Fire burned through the floor and throughout the room, moving inside walls and coming out between the first and second floors, the report said.
The homeowner said there was an electrical heater at the outlet where the fire started. There was heavy fire damage to the bedroom and the area around it that caught fire, along with smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the house, the report said.
The Red Cross is helping two adults and a child from this house by providing financial assistance for essential items, according to a news release.