An unattended pan of food sparked a fire Monday morning that caused damage to part of a Perrin Avenue house, according to a report.
Greenwood Fire Department staff were called out to the blaze at about 3:25 a.m. Monday. The report said the fire sparked in the kitchen of 603 Perrin Ave., where an unattended pan ignited, catching the kitchen and den on fire.
There was moderate fire damage to the external siding near the kitchen area, along with smoke damage to the adjacent apartment. It took about 300 gallons of water to douse the flames, the report said.
The American Red Cross was called out to help the resident. A release from the Red Cross said volunteers were helping one person by providing financial assistance for essentials.