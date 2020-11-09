A man was displaced Monday afternoon when his first-floor apartment caught fire, according to officials.
Greenwood firefighters were called out Monday afternoon to 615 Hall Ave., just off Hackett Avenue, where a residence had caught fire. Greenwood Fire Department Chief Terry Strange said one person was taken to the hospital for apparent smoke inhalation, but he didn’t know the person’s condition.
The doorway firefighters were going through was blackened, and even after the bulk of the fire was out, firefighters had to drench the doorway to put out some of the smoldering wood. Strange said heat damage throughout the first floor was likely, but the full extent of the damage wouldn’t be clear until firefighters were able to fully investigate the building.
The building’s owner said another nearby apartment burned in an unrelated fire a few years back. He said a man lived in the apartment that burned Tuesday, and had been working there with a relative of his before the fire sparked.