A fire that started in a deep fryer at Burger King spread into the hood ventilation system above, but Greenwood firefighters were able to douse the flames early Friday morning.
Firefighters got the call at about 4:50 a.m. Friday of a fire at the Burger King at 1305 S. Main St. Battalion Chief Todd Wall, referencing the report from firefighters who were on scene, said on arriving they could see fire coming from the roof.
While the extinguisher in the hood ventilation system above the deep fryer triggered and put out those flames, some managed to spread into the ventilation system, where Wall said grease can often build up. The flames extended into the attic from there.
Wall said firefighters pulled out ceiling tiles to get access to the flames, and after dousing them noted the damage was contained to the ventilation system, ducts around it and the wood in the attic that helps contain the ventilation system.
The Tower 1 truck's extending ladder helped firefighters attack the flames from the roof, and no one was injured.
Wall said the restaurant was closed while crews work to clean up and repair the necessary ventilation system. Once that's done, the restaurant will need a fire inspection before getting back up and running.
A manager at the restaurant directed a call for information to a regional manager, who could not immediately be reached for comment.