While Greenwood County dodged the bulk of the damage from Sunday's overnight storms, a number of residents still lost power.
Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said the county didn't see much damage, though several trees were knocked down by high winds. He said the area peaked at about 4,000 customers without power. By about 1 p.m. Monday, Duke Energy was reporting only about 120 customers in the dark.
McKinney also said he received reports of a house in Ninety Six being hit by fallen trees.
"Just because we're dealing with this coronavirus doesn't mean other things won't happen too," he said. "If you don't have a weather radio, get one. If you haven't signed up for CodeRED, you should do that too."
To sign up for CodeRed, visit the county's website at greenwoodcounty-sc.gov/government/departments-e-k/emergency-services/emergency-management/codered.
In an email, Duke District Manager for Government and Community Relations Theo Lane said the company had workers scouting damaged areas in the Upstate starting just after daylight Monday. Crews from central Florida were sent into South Carolina to assist with restoration efforts, which Lane said could take days in parts of the Upstate.