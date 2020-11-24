Deputies are seeking a 61-year-old man who was reported missing after he left his home Monday night near Donalds, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
John Lee Jr. left on foot at about 11 p.m. Monday from 610 Smith St. Extension, Kelly said. Following an argument, Lee told his family he'd leave, and walked out with a backpack.
A photo of Lee was not immediately available.
Kelly said Lee was upset when he left, but deputies didn't suspect any foul play. Relatives couldn't reach Lee because he left his phone behind, so they called law enforcement for help.
Lee had a greenish backpack, had a tent with him and was wearing a long-sleeved Columbia shirt, no jacket and a pair of green pants with zippers along the legs. Temperatures dropped to 32 degrees overnight, according to National Weather Center data.
Anyone who sees Lee is urged to call 911 and report his whereabouts to deputies.