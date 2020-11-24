Deputies found a 61-year-old man on Tuesday, a day after he left his home near Donalds, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
The man left on foot at about 11 p.m. Monday from 610 Smith St. Extension, Kelly said. Following an argument, he told his family he’d leave, and walked out with a backpack.
The man was upset when he left, but deputies didn’t suspect any foul play. Relatives couldn’t reach him because he left his phone behind, so they called law enforcement for help.
He had a greenish backpack and a tent and was wearing a long-sleeved Columbia shirt, no jacket and a pair of green pants with zippers along the legs. Temperatures dropped to 32 degrees overnight, according to National Weather Service data.
He was found Tuesday evening along Sam Hodges Road and is OK, Kelly said.