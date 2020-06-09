Despite the COVID-19 pandemic upending everything from how candidates campaigned to how voters cast their ballots, voter turnout saw a significant uptick over the 2016 primary.
Nearly 29% of Greenwood County voters turned out for Tuesday’s contest, compared to 21.3% four years ago, with the county tallying more than 3,000 additional ballots in this year’s primary.
State and local officials worked to protect voters, with the General Assembly allowing all voters to cast absentee ballots because of the pandemic and precincts embracing social distancing and a number of measures to reduce the potential to spread the novel coronavirus.
Some precincts were moved or combined because voting at nursing homes and similar congregate facilities increased the risk for spreading COVID-19 to some of the most vulnerable population. For instance, the Mimosa Crest precinct that usually uses Morningside of Greenwood as a polling location, instead was at Greenwood High School along with the precinct that normally votes at the school.
Phil Lindler, poll manager at the Mimosa Crest precinct, said there was little confusion from the location change. Mailers were sent to voters ahead of time and the election office published ads in the Index-Journal.
To accommodate for COVID-19, poll workers wore masks, gloves and had disinfectant at the ready. Voters made their selections on the touch-screen ballot machines using cotton swabs instead of their fingers, and the swabs were then discarded.
“They’ve thought it all through,” Greenwood High polling location manager Troy Drinkard said. “We’ve got wipes available, masks and gloves and we’ve got markers to indicate where people should stand in line.”
At nearby Pinecrest Elementary School, poll manager Barry Edwards said voters appeared to be coming out in higher numbers than in previous primaries. He also said people had been compliant with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
While absentee voting was expanded to accommodate voters concerned about COVID-19, Les Nichols came to Legion Hut to vote because he wanted to make sure his vote “is in there.”
“Yeah, I vote every time there’s an election,” he said. “That’s the only way you’re going to get change.”