With nearly 52% of the vote by about 9:50 p.m. and all precincts reporting, incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly is Greenwood County's Republican nominee for sheriff.
Kelly raked in 4,534 votes during Tuesday's primary election, according to preliminary election results. He will face off against uncontested Democratic candidate Tony Davis in the Nov. 8 general election.
"I'd just like to thank God and my family for their support, and all the citizens of Greenwood that have supported me," Kelly said Tuesday from Howard's on Main, where he watched the results come in with friends and family. "I also want to thank Gov. McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson for their endorsements, that really meant a lot to me."
Kelly said he was positive about the win and would take the momentum moving forward toward the November general election. He said he's committed to a second term and running an ethical sheriff's office.
Kelly faced three competitors in Tuesday's primary: Chad Cox, Matt Emery and John Long.
Cox, who started his law enforcement career in 1999, rose to be the commander of the Greenwood County drug enforcement unit before resigning to run for office. He said he and his campaign workers will spend the next few days picking up his roadside signs, then get their heads together and figure out how to move forward.
"I appreciate everybody that worked on my campaign, and I appreciate everybody that got out and voted for us," Cox said.
Emery also resigned from the sheriff's office to run, following a career working a variety of jobs at the sheriff's office including years as a school resource officer. He thanked the other candidates for running a good campaign and said he plans to spend time with his family before getting back into law enforcement.
"I want to thank all my supporters," he said. "Maybe we'll see change in the future."
Kelly, as incumbent sheriff, was running for a second term in office while boasting the most experience in the Republican field — 32 years in law enforcement, and 27 of those in a supervisory role as head of the state Highway Patrol's seven-county Troop 2 region, which includes the Lakelands.
Long had an administrative role in the command staff at the Greenwood sheriff's office, but left after state officials cleared him of any criminal allegations stemming from an investigation into business dealings he had while employed at the sheriff's office under Tony Davis. He worked for a while for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office before resigning to campaign full time.
Long said he's not sure what comes next for him, but he appreciates all the support he's gotten along the way.
"Tomorrow's a new day, the show goes on and life goes on," he said. "I gave it a try, and you never know until you try."
Kelly will be running for a second term in office against Davis, who served two terms as sheriff. First elected in 2008, Davis mounted an unsuccessful bid for a third term in 2016. He has nearly four decades of law enforcement experience.