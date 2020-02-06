The worst of the wind has passed through the area, but rain will continue through the evening and flooding will be a major issue, according to Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney.
He said 30 areas are experiencing flooding across the county and hopes to release a list of flood roads after 5 p.m.
"The biggest thing is, we're still in for about three- quarters of an inch of rain throughout the county," he said.
North of Hodges has gotten 2-4 inches of rain as of 4 p.m. The bulk of the rain should stop before midnight
First responders have pulled two vehicles from flooded areas — one from under a train trestle near the old Civic Center, and the other from flooding along Cobb Road off Montague Avenue Extension.
"I anticipate flooding and road closures all the way into tomorrow morning," he said.