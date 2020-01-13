Officials are urging people in Greenwood to drive slow and stay safe given the wet conditions as the county faces scattered flooding and outages.
More than 2 inches of rain have already been recorded at the Greenwood County Airport this morning and additional precipitation is expected throughout the day, leading officials to issue a flood warning until 2:45 p.m. today.
At one point, more than 1,400 Duke Energy customers were without power early in the afternoon because of an outage centered on Hodges, affecting many of the same people who lost power Saturday night after an earlier storm moved through Greenwood County. Power was restored at about 2 p.m. Hodges Elementary was without power because of the outage, but school continued to operate.
"What we're really dealing with right now is just flooded roads," Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said.
As of 12:30 p.m., he said these roads had been closed because of flooding:
- Rockcreek Boulevard, Greenwood, from S.C. 254 to Cypress Hollow.
- Bethel and Bowie Roads, from Bethel Road to Bedford Road.
- Ross Road, Hodges, from Flatwood Road to Mundy Road.
- Tedards Store Road, Greenwood, from Scotch Cross Road East to a flooded pond beside the road.
- Paysinger Road, Ninety Six, where a creek near Kinard Road flooded.
- Warner Road, Ninety Six, from Old Hastings Road to Tillman Territory Road.
- Dendy Bridge Road, Bradley, from Indian Road to near 415 Dendy Bridge Road.
Flooding had been reported in other, central and southern parts of the county, he said, but as the rain has slowed the water has begun to drain and run off. McKinney said it's possible through the day that if the rain picks back up, it could flood in any low-lying areas in the county.
The National Weather Service said flooding is expected to affect Greenwood, Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Cokesbury, Hodges, Troy, Greenwood State Park and the Ninety Six Historical Site.
For people who can't avoid being on the roads today, the Greenwood Police Department is urging drivers to take it slow and keep their headlights on.
"It's all about speed and visibility," Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. "It takes longer to stop on a wet road than a dry one."
Police had already answered a couple calls about minor collisions in the rain, he said, so he took to Facebook to tell travelers to slow down and mind their headlights. Keeping headlights on increases visibility for everyone, lighting the road ahead and helping other drivers spot another car on the road.