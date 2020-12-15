Greenwood County deputies are looking for a 12-year-old male who left home at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Micheal Preston Grimes is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 130 pounds, according to a release from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants when he was last seen, leaving the area of Westbrook Drive between Beaufort Road and the YMCA.
Anyone with information about Grimes is urged to call 911, or the sheriff's office at 864-942-8632.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said the boy left a note for his family. Deputies are using bloodhounds to try and find him, along with riding throughout the county and sharing a photo of him with local businesses.