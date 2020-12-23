Greenwood County will have a new county attorney in 2021.
Greenwood County Council voted 5-0 to hire Carson Penney as the county’s chief legal adviser Wednesday. Council members Mark Allison and Melissa Spencer were absent for the vote.
After meeting in executive session to discuss a personnel matter related to the county attorney position, Chairman Steve Brown officially offered Penney the job on behalf of council. She accepted.
“Thank you, I’m happy to be here,” Penney said.
Brown said council thinks Penney has the training, education and experience needed to be a good county attorney.
“Carson has shown through her education and legal experience that she has a solid foundation and I expect her to do well in the County Attorney position,” County Manager Toby Chappell said in an email. “The experience that she has obtained prosecuting Domestic Violence cases for Solicitor Stumbo, her work in personnel law, and with Federal Agencies gives her a breadth of experience that is hard to find.”
Penney comes to the county after working for four years as an assistant solicitor in David Stumbo’s 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Previously, she worked for Greenville’s Gallivan, White and Boyd and Savannah’s Hunter Maclean law firms.
She also interned for Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. of the United States District Court.
She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and her law degree from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta.
Penney is admitted to practice in South Carolina, Georgia, and U.S. District Court for the Southern District and Northern District of Georgia.
“Through my interactions with Carson, she has convinced me that her focus is to be a public servant by doing what is in the best interest of Greenwood County,” Chappell said. “Which is a characteristic that will make her both successful and a valuable member of our organization.”
Her salary will be $85,000 as county attorney.
Penney will take over for Taylor, who announced her resignation in November on Jan. 29. Taylor cited wanting to spend more time with her family as the reason for her resignation.
Taylor and Penney will work together in January to make sure a smooth transition between the two, Brown said.