Greenwood County has the 10th highest self-response rate to the 2020 U.S. Census in South Carolina, but officials have said the work is far from finished.
“So much of our funding from the state and federal government that we could get to help our impoverished communities is tied to our census data,” Greenwood City Councilman Johnathan Bass said. “We might be in the top 10 in response rates in the state, but our rate could be so much higher.”
As of Sept. 10, Greenwood County had a response rate of 62.4%, with York County in first at 70%. Abbeville County made it in the top-half at 19th in the state, with 56.8%, and McCormick came in 29th at 52.7%
“It’s important to our communities, we need 100% if we want to get our fair share,” said Marilyn Stephens, assistant regional census manager with the U.S. Census Bureau. “This is the way America knows what America needs.”
The U.S. Census happens every 10 years and serves as a count of everyone living in the United States and its five territories. The Census takes about 10 minutes to complete and can be done online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.
The census is also available in Spanish at 844-468-2020.
For those who don’t fill it out, the Census Bureau will try to visit in person to help them complete it.
“Please cooperate with the enumerator that comes to your door. If we’re coming in person, we’re doing one of two things: One, we’re re-interviewing a small set of households or two, we’re reaching out because you haven’t completed it,” Stephens said. “We don’t want to come back five or six times. We will, but we would like people to cooperate.”
Census takers are following COVID-19 health guidelines, and by law, the census is entirely confidential. Answers can’t be shared with any law enforcement or immigration agencies, so anyone living in America is encouraged to fill it out regardless of their immigration status. Census takers could face fines and jail time if they violate their lifetime confidentiality agreement.
It’s essential people fill out the census, Stephens said, because the data gathered from it is used to decide funding for countless services. Special education and free and reduced lunches are funded by population counts, as are Pell grants for incoming college students. Rural hospital grants and funding is determined through population data, along with senior services, unemployment benefits, SNAP, WIC, affordable housing supplements and veterans services.
“Most people were very concerned that, perhaps, Hurricane Sally would sweep across four states and hit part of the Carolinas,” Stephens said. “Everybody’s concerned about emergency management, emergency preparedness and emergency recovery. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and a hurricane season where there’s only three names left, and the funding to support responding to all this is based on population statistics.”
Bass had his own brush with how important these services are, and it helped him understand how essential it is that people respond to the census. He helped deliver meals provided by Greenwood County School District 50 to families who needed meals through the summer vacation, while the coronavirus was ravaging much of the country.
“This summer, I saw from a grassroots standpoint how important it is,” he said. “The fact is, when we’re going door to door and we see some of the families and their need for food — I would pull up to Phoenix Place and at 12 o’clock there was a line of people waiting for me.”
These services are essential, Bass said, and Greenwood needs to let the federal and state governments know how many people live here so the community doesn’t miss out on funds.
Stephens gave thanks to everyone who has self-responded and urged them to ask 10 friends to complete the census. Bass gave credit to the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties, the staff of which he said has done an incredible job in leading the charge through neighborhood census response efforts.
To the people who will get visits from census enumerators, Stephens said there’s a reason census staff members are so diligent.
“People might say, ‘Oh, they’ve been to my house six or seven times,’” she said. “Absolutely. We need to count every household. We need to count everybody, so everyone gets their fair share.”