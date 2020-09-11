The Greenwood County Coroner's Office earned commendations from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners after being approved for reaccreditation for the next five years, according to a news release.
"The accreditation auditors made it clear the Greenwood County Coroner's Office makes every effort to provide the highest level of service to the citizens, neighbors and visitors of Greenwood County," said John Fundenberg, IAC&ME accreditation manager in a letter to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. "They strive to maintain a mutually beneficial relationship with local law enforcement as well as with local EMS providers."
The IAC&ME reviews 288 standards dealing with administration, forensics, investigations and facilities, and requires 100% compliance on mandatory standards and 90% on all applicable standards, the release said. The Greenwood coroner's office complied with standards and will remain accredited for five years.
Cox said when he was first elected as Greenwood's coroner, his plan was to make the office the best it could be, and he's proud of the men and women who have helped make it happen.
"It just shows that the Greenwood county coroners office makes every effort to provide the highest level of service and professionalism to the citizens of Greenwood County," he said. "Even including our part-time employees, without everyone working in the team concept, this office wouldn't be where we're at today. It takes all of us to make it work."