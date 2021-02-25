A Greenwood woman ran out of a convenience store when she realized she was the city's third resident to win $300,000 in the past month.
The winner, who asked South Carolina Education Lottery officials to not identify her, bought her winning ticket at the Express Mart at 307 Montague Ave. The winner picked up a $300,000 Extra Play scratch-off at the store and beat the 1 in 1,000,000 odds to win the prize money, according to a state lottery news release.
“It was amazing,” the woman told officials. “I ran out of the store.”
The release said you can travel the “lucky route” on a 10-mile loop around southeast Greenwood.
In the past 30 days, Greenwood has had two other lottery winners. Earlier this month, a winning $300,000 Riches ticket was sold at Royal #8 at 2701 County Farm Road. The winner of that ticket is buying a house. The Quick Pantry #16 at 232 Calhoun Ave. sold a winning MONEY scratch-off in late January to a Lakelands man.
Greenwood convenience stores that sell winning tickets receive a $3,000 commission.