Greenwood city and county officials are implementing precautions to protect their employees and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said the city is being proactive by making sure city employees and visitors have hand sanitizer available as well as posting information flyers about preventing the spread of coronavirus. As for the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, everything is proceeding as scheduled.
Greenwood County has also taken similar precautions. County departments have been briefed on information about coronavirus according to an emailed response from County Manager Toby Chappell. The departments are also reviewing “internal plans on how to continue operations during low attendance.”
The Greenwood County Council meeting on Tuesday night is still scheduled, however, the county is reminding the public that all county council meetings are streamed live on the county website.
Officials from both governments reported that they have not changed any travel plans or policies at this time.