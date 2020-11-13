A Greenville man died after an SUV struck a disabled vehicle in Laurens County, officials said Friday.
Johnnie Calvin Evans, 43, died in the wreck, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
The wreck happened at 10:15 p.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 14 in Gray Court.
A 2009 Dodge had been involved in an earlier crash and Evans was exiting the vehicle when it was struck by an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet SUV, state Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis said.
Evans died at the scene, Hovis said, while the driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital.
The wreck is under investigation by the Highway Patrol with help from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and by the Coroner’s Office.