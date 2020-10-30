A Gray Court man died Friday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a tree, officials said.
Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Robert Clark States as the driver who died.
The wreck happened at 12:05 p.m. Friday along Fairview Church Road near Ben Taylor Road, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck was turning east onto Fairview Road from a private driveway in front of States on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle.
States swerved right and went off the road, striking a ditch and then a tree, Bolt said.
He was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the pickup was not injured.
The wreck is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.