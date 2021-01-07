Protesters railing against the electoral count of the 2020 election descended on Washington, D.C. and breached the U.S. Capitol building, and some of South Carolina’s federal representatives weighed in on the violence police were facing there.
“I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a tweet at about 3:30 p.m. “People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment.”
News agencies were sharing images of protestors scaling the outer walls of the Capitol building and rioters storming the halls of Congress, waving Donald Trump flags. Hundreds of Trump supporters fought with police around the perimeter, while an armed standoff had police drawing weapons at rioters attempting to breach the building. Photos made the rounds of a Trump supporter standing at the Senate dais, and news agencies reported someone had been shot on the Capitol grounds.
“Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Graham tweeted at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. “Their actions are repugnant to democracy.”
Sen. Tim Scott, who introduced a bill Wednesday seeking to establish an Election Integrity Commission, said he and his staff were safe, and thanked the U.S. Capitol Police and Secret Service for their protection.
“The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it,” he said.
Rep. Jeff Duncan spent part of the day joining other House Republicans in objecting to the electoral college count. He called for peaceful protests and for those protesting to obey police demands.
“As a member of Congress who was objecting to today’s electoral college count, I empathize with many of these protesters’ concerns on how our national elections were conducted,” he said in a written statement. “However, destructive protests that disrespect law enforcement are never the answer, and that’s not how conservatives express ourselves.”
He added there are constitutional mechanisms for addressing election concerns, and urged civility.
After President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday afternoon calling for an end to the chaos in D.C. and a path forward, Graham tweeted his approval.
“I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation,” he said. “Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness. Time to move forward in governing our nation. Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences.”