The sheriff's office wants to take your drugs — Saturday is the biannual national DEA prescription take-back day.
From 8 a.m. to noon, deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office will be under a red tent at the jury parking lot, poised to take up any prescription pills that are out of date or no longer needed. The jury parking lot is beside the sheriff's office, at the corner of Edgefield Street and Oak Avenue.
Deputies will be taking up pills only, and for anyone unable to make it Saturday, the sheriff's office has a drop box inside available during business hours on weekdays.
"The purpose of doing the pill drop is to properly dispose of the pills so that they do not contaminate the soil and the water systems," said Capt. Amy Tyler in a news release. "Also with our current opioid epidemic it is a great way to get rid of the pills before our young people get them to sell or take."
According to the DEA, about half of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including pills taken from medicine cabinets. In South Carolina, people will be able to drop off prescription medications at more than 70 locations on Saturday.
"Eliminating unneeded prescription medicines from homes is an effective way to stop prescription drug misuse before it can put lives at risk," said Emma Kennedy, director of DHEC's division of injury and substance abuse prevention. "Take-back events are a convenient way for South Carolinians to help keep their loved ones and communities safe."
The DEA reported about 500 tons of unwanted drugs taken up across the U.S. during the last take-back event in October. For information about the take-back day, visit takebackday.dea.gov. Anyone experiencing substance use issues may call 844-SC-HOPES for help, or visit the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services' opiate-use help website at justplainkillers.com