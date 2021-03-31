Residents in the Flatwood Road and Dixie Drive area of Hodges might have smelled something in the air Wednesday.
“Somebody was digging and hit a gas line,” George McKinney, Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator, said.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the all-clear was given and crews were finishing their work, McKinney said.
Earlier, Greenwood County sent a text alert to residents in that area to shut off their HVAC units if they smelled gas inside or outside of their homes. The message, which went out shortly before 1:30 p.m., informed residents that Flatwood Road would be closed between Dixie Drive and the Abbeville County line while crews worked on the gas leak.