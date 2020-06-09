Billy Garrett won the Republican nomination for state Senate District 10, according to unofficial tallies. He will face incumbent Floyd Nicholson Nov. 3.
"We are thankful to the voters," Garrett said Tuesday night.
Garrett carried 53.5% of the more than 10,000 votes cast in Tuesday's Republican contest pitting him against Bryan Hope.
"Bryan Hope had an extremely good campaign and we look forward to taking those that he and I share together," Garrett said.
Hope agreed.
"Now we are going to join together and we are going to defeat Floyd Nicholson," Hope said.
Nicholson said he plans to keep doing the same thing he has always been doing: "Working for the people."
Hope, in his narrow loss to Garrett, said he did the best he could do.
"We did all we could," Hope said. "We didn't raise a whole lot of money."
Garrett and his wife, Denise, have recently moved to McCormick County. A longtime Greenwood attorney and former Ninety Six municipal judge, Garrett founded the Greenwood Meditation Center in Uptown Greenwood.
Garrett described himself as a pro-God, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment candidate. A friend of state Rep. John McCravy, Garrett pledged to support the S.C. Fetal Heartbeat Bill sponsored by McCravy.
While also passionate about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett took it upon himself to distribute campaign-branded masks to first responders on public property.
Several masks were returned to the campaign because many government workers would violate federal law wearing the masks on public property. The distribution on public property also is not permissible under S.C. Code of Laws Section 8-13-765(A).
This is Garrett’s second run for office. More than 35 years ago, he ran in a four-way Democratic primary for state House to replace Tommy Hughston, who vacated his seat after being sworn in as a judge.
Hope and his wife, Sheila, have three daughters and attend Siloam Baptist Church in Ninety Six. Hope, a rodeo clown, Realtor and auctioneer, lost the general election for this seat to Nicholson in 2016 by less than 1,000 votes.
Campaigning as what he termed a “true conservative,” Hope supported raising teacher pay and reducing classroom size. He described himself as pro-life and also would vote in favor of McCravy’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill.
This was Hope's fourth run for this seat in the state Senate.