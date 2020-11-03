Greenwood attorney and Republican candidate Billy Garrett has unseated three-term state Sen. Floyd Nicholson in one of the most closely watched legislative races in the state.
"I'm excited about what we are going to do in Columbia," Garrett said.
Garrett thanked God, his family, his staff and his friend, state Rep. John McCravy.
"I'd like to thank the voters in Senate District 10," Garrett said. "I'd like to thank Floyd Nicholson for running a gentleman's campaign."
Garrett said he wants to work with Nicholson in the coming months. He said he and Nicholson have "more to agree on than disagree."
Garrett was leading Nicholson by more than 5,000 votes at 11 p.m. with most of the precincts reporting, according to unofficial results on the state election commission website.
When reached late Tuesday, Nicholson thanked the district for their support.
"I just want to thank the people for their support," Nicholson said.
The race saw its share of money.
Nicholson raised nearly $100,000 during the cycle, including $56,674.75 listed on the October pre-election filing. He had a number of businesses and political action committees contribute donations of $1,000 but he also received many donations of just a few bucks per contribution.
Garrett reported $120,210 in total contributions, which includes a $50,000 loan. October's filing showed Garrett receiving $30,264 for that period.
Nicholson, 71, has served in the state Senate for the past 12 years. Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served on Greenwood City Council for 11 years and as Greenwood mayor for 14 years.
A retired educator, Nicholson is married to Mamie, who is president of the Self Family Foundation.
Garrett, 63, is a Greenwood attorney who founded the Greenwood Mediation Center. He was urged to run for this seat by his friend and former law partner, Rep. John McCravy.
Garrett and his wife, Denise, recently moved to McCormick County within the district.
The district covers parts of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties.
In 2016, Nicholson narrowly defeated GOP challenger Bryan Hope by less than 1,000 votes in counties where President Donald Trump won nearly 60% of the vote.