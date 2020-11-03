Mike Gambrell was reelected as the state senator for District 4.
Gambrell received 32,107 votes as opposed to Democratic contender and political newcomer Jose Villa’s 11,907, according to unofficial results from the state election commission.
This will be Gambrell’s second full term in the office; he was elected in 2016 to complete the term of the late Billy O’Dell, who represented the district for decades, then won a full term that November. District 4 represents a small part of Greenwood and Abbeville counties, and mostly serves Anderson County. Gambrell ran on a message of fiscal responsibility from state government.
Gambrell, 62, faced the 31-year-old Villa.
Born in Mexico City, Villa grew up in Los Angeles, eventually moving to Powdersville, where he currently lives. His campaign promoted expanding Medicaid and pursuing education and criminal justice reform.