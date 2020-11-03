In the four-way race for Abbeville mayor, there will be a runoff between Trey Edwards and Mayor Santana Delano Freeman.
Freeman faced Edwards, Josh Baughman and Eric Delgado in his reelection bid.
Freeman, who became Abbeville’s first elected African American mayor in 2016, is the area manager for GLEAMNS Head Start and a major communications officer for the South Carolina Army National Guard.
Edwards, a city councilman and site superintendent for Century Contractors, was making his second bid for mayor.
The runoff election will be Nov. 17.
“I’m excited,” Edwards said. “We knew we would get here.” “Now we can get the votes from Abbeville and win the election.”
Abbeville City Councilman James Grant lost to Matthew Gambrell in his bid for another term representing District 8, with Gambrell taking 60% of the vote to Grant’s 39%
Gambrell is an entrepreneur and political newcomer. Grant is a retired lawman who was elected to council in 2016.