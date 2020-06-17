Four people were taken to a local hospital for treatment Tuesday after two vehicles collided on a highway at the edge of Cross Hill.
Tionca Grant was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 with two other adults in the vehicle west along S.C. Highway 72 in Laurens County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the state Highway Patrol. Grant failed to yield right of way and made a left turn at S.C. Highway 39, in front of a 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck that was headed east on Highway 72, Bolt said.
The wreck happened at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, sending all three people in the Chrysler and the pickup truck's driver to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone was wearing a seat belt, Bolt said.
Grant, of Laurens, was charged with failure to yield right of way and driving under suspension, Bolt said.