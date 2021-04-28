A Fountain Inn man died from his injuries days after being burned by gasoline that ignited while deputies had pulled him over in a traffic stop, according to officials.
Michael Henry Miller, 60, of Fountain Inn died Tuesday at an Augusta burn center, where he was flown on Sunday, said Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp. Her emailed release described Miller's death as accidental.
According to a report, Miller was driving a motorcycle with a woman behind him when at about 5 p.m. he pulled up to an intersection where a deputy was parked. Miller stopped his motorcycle in front of the deputy's patrol car, and the report said he began yelling at the officer about an earlier attempted traffic stop. The woman also began yelling about the traffic stop, and the report said the officer told Miller to cut off the motorcycle because he could not hear him speak.
The deputy tried to shut the bike off himself, but Miller swatted his hand away and shut it off himself, the report said. Deputies told him he was under arrest, but Miller refused to get off the bike, so the report said deputies took him off the motorcycle and put him on the ground. The motorcycle fell over as deputies were trying to detain Miller — although the report makes no mention, a news release sent Monday said there wasn't a gas cap on the motorcycle, and fuel spilled when it was tipped over. As deputies were putting Miller in handcuffs, the exhaust pipe fell of the motorcycle into the puddle of gasoline and ignited the fuel with Miller and two deputies in it.
The deputies tried to put out the flames, with one using two fire extinguishers and another using a towel, the report said. Dispatchers called for firefighters, EMS staff and a medical helicopter to help. The deputies tried to remove articles of clothing that kept reigniting, and used a bottle of water to rinse Miller's face, the report said.
Miller was flown to the burn center, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital to be checked on after her foot was burned, a news release said. The coroner's office news release said this case is still under investigation, and an autopsy will be done on Miller. Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow described these events as a "freak accident," and said there was no investigation into the actions deputies took.