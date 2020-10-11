A man was found dead in the front yard of a home on East Cambridge Avenue on Sunday.
At 9:46 a.m., Greenwood Police were called to the 1400 block of East Cambridge Avenue after a man was found unresponsive, a spokesman for the police department said.
While foul play is not suspected, Greenwood police and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office are investigating, a release from the Coroner’s office said.
Blue lights of both Greenwood Police and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were seen in the median in front of the home.