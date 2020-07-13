A 66-year-old man with dementia and complications from having a stroke walked out of a Lincolnton, Georgia nursing home early Friday morning, and officials are working to find him.
Joseph Talbert left Sunshine Care assisted living facility at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, said Maj. Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Talbert was caught on security cameras in the facility’s yard, walking toward the highway. Officers checked a nearby convenience store’s cameras and saw him in the parking lot there, but couldn’t tell where he went afterward.
Wallen said it’s possible Talbert went into nearby woods, and officers have had tracking dogs and deputies searching for him since Friday. He said a helicopter from the state patrol will help search from above.
Talbert was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt when he was last seen.
Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call deputies at 706-359-4118.
Talbert lived in McCormick County more than a year ago, and McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns said officers in the city and county are on the lookout for him in case he makes his way back. Officers checked the apartment complex Talbert used to live in, but no one was there.