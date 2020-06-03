Food Lion announced Wednesday that it is acquiring a number of BI-LO grocery stores across the Carolinas. Three stores in Lakelands will be affected by this purchase.
The BI-LO on Montague Avenue is one of the three stores that Food Lion is purchasing from Southeastern Grocers, BI-LO’s parent company. The BI-LO in Coronaca will not be affected by this deal.
Additionally, the BI-LO on Travis Avenue in Saluda and the BI-LO on North Wheeler Avenue in Prosperity have also been acquired in this transaction.
As a part of this transaction, Southeastern Grocers has agreed to transition the distribution center in Mauldin to Ahold Delhaize USA Distribution LLC, which will support Food Lion’s stores in the area.
These BI-LO stores will be converted into Food Lion stores once the transaction is complete. The stores will continue to operate as BI-LO stores until the deal closes, which is not expected until early 2021.
Food Lion operates more than 1,000 stores across 10 states in the South and Mid-Atlantic. The company is based in Salisbury, North Carolina.