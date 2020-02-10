The Saluda River at Chappells remains above flood stage and under a flood warning as the area is expected to see more rain this afternoon.
While portions of the Upstate could see another 2-4 inches of rain over the next two days, including portions upriver from Lake Greenwood, Greenwood County is expected to get 0.75-1.5 inches.
The area is already saturated after heavy rainfall last week drove the level of Lake Greenwood up 5 inches to nearly full pool, causing the county officials to open the flood gates.
While discharge levels reached 26,900 cubic feet per second last week, officials have reduced the discharge to 10,000 as the lake level has begun to subside.
The Saluda River at Chappells is currently about 15.5 feet deep; flood stage is 14 feet. At one point last week, the gauge at Chappells recorded a depth of 24.43 inches.
The flood warning will continue through late Tuesday night or until canceled. The National Weather Service said the river is experiencing minor flooding at Chappells and provided this context:
"At 18.0 feet, the Saluda River Campground including the Campground Store downstream from Chappells becomes flooded. Campers should move to higher ground.
"At 16.0 feet, extensive farmland and river bottomland around and downstream from Chappells become flooded.
"At 14.0 feet, lowlands around and downstream from Chappells become flooded. Cattle grazing river bottomland should be moved to higher ground."