In a five-way race for four seats, Heather McNally, Shay Blair-Franklin, Frank Puckett and Terry Wilson McCormick earned spots on the McCormick County School District board while Bruce Gene Elmore came in fifth.
Incumbent McNally, 39, was first elected in 2016. She has two daughters who went through McCormick County School District and said that advocating for them led to her joining the school board.
Incumbent Blair-Franklin, 32, first joined the board in a special election. She has a daughter in first grade and sees serving on the school board as a way to serve her community.
Puckett, 63, spent the past 30 years connected to McCormick County schools as an assistant baseball coach and mentor. He was elected to the school board in March 2018 during a special election, a term that ends this month.
Wilson, 73, has worked as an architect in school districts across the country. He served on boards ranging from professionals to nonprofits. As a result, he said he has developed an objective and pragmatic approach.