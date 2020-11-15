Five people are dead after a vehicle heading the wrong way along Interstate 385 crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 2:16 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-385 near mile marker 13.
A northbound 2014 Kia with two occupants struck a southbound 2020 Hyundai with three occupants, Trooper Joe Hovis said.
Only the driver of the Kia was wearing a seat belt, Hovis said. All five were trapped and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicles.
Hovis said both people in the Kia and two people in the Hyundai died at the scene, while the third person in the Kia was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and later died.
Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck with help from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.