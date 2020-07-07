The American Red Cross is helping a Greenwood resident after her Hall Avenue residence was damaged in a kitchen fire.
On Monday, Greenwood city firefighters were called out to a residence on the 600 block of Hall Avenue, where food on the stove started burning and got out of hand, according to a report. Firefighters found a small fire atop the stove and in the wall behind the stove.
After dousing the flames, firefighters checked to ensure it hadn't spread anywhere else. There was moderate smoke and fire damage to the ceiling and cabinets above the stove, and the smoke hood system suffered heavy damage, the report said.
The Red Cross said volunteers are helping the resident with financial assistance for food, clothes or other essentials.