Firefighters put out a blaze Sunday at the Enviva Pellets plant in Greenwood.
Units were dispatched to a call of a structure fire at 4:30 a.m. The E13 unit arrived first and reported fire and smoke. The Coronaca Fire Department, the Highway 34 Volunteer Fire Department, the Lower Lake Fire Department and the Town of Ninety Six Fire Department also responded.
Units were on the scene for about six hours checking debris and material to ensure the fire was extinguished, according to a Facebook post from Greenwood County Emergency Services.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.