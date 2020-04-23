Kitchens have always been a hotbed of fire risks, but with more people staying at home all day and cooking, firefighters have seen a spike in cooking-related calls.
“We are running into some unattended cooking, that’s becoming an issue, as well as some juvenile involvement in the kitchen,” said Lt. Franklin Cloninger with the Greenwood Fire Department. “We have kids that are especially in that age range where they’re maybe old enough to be left alone, but are they old enough to be left cooking unattended? Probably not.”
Some of these stove fires have been kept in check, while others have done extensive damage to homes, Cloninger said. For a while, he said the city fire department was responding to a house fire every day — a rate unusually high for a city Greenwood’s size.
“Now is a perfect time to go over home safety drills and check your smoke detectors,” he said.
With everyone home, it’s opportune to teach everyone in the house how to check a smoke detector’s battery and go over the plan for what to do in the event of a fire. He also advised people to familiarize themselves with how to operate a fire extinguisher; it’s a skill you need to know before the time comes to use it.
These kitchen fires aren’t just happening at meal times, either, said Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes. Firefighters are responding to these calls at all times of day.
In the event a fire breaks out in a pot or pan, Holmes said often the easiest way to extinguish it is just to put the lid on. This smothers the fire, depriving it of the oxygen it needs to continue burning, and once the stove’s eye is off and the pot or pan has cooled, it can be removed.
He emphasized that people should not grab the pot or pan and try to take it outside.
“Especially if it’s a grease fire, they end up spilling it on themselves and they get burned, or they might drop the pot or pan and that just spreads the fire,” he said.
Water doesn’t extinguish grease fires, only suffocating the flames or using a dry chemical extinguisher will put it out.
Outside of the kitchen, Holmes wanted to urge people to sleep with their bedroom doors shut. Closing the door creates a barrier between the sleeping people and any possible smoke or fire; there should be a smoke detector in the hallway and inside the room. He said some people think they’ll be awakened by the smell of smoke, but if they’re inhaling smoke it’s only lulling them into a deeper sleep.
“Closing that bedroom door can give you an extra 30 minutes to get out of a fire, if you need to,” he said. “It’s not the fire that kills most people, it’s the smoke.”
Some parents might be worried about not being able to hear a baby in another room, but Holmes said the solution is getting a baby monitor. Closed doors, he said, can make the difference between a room torched and blackened by a blaze and a room that’s untouched by a fire that was caught on the other side of the door.
Some fire calls slowed as people began staying home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Cloninger said. There was a decrease in car wrecks and grass or brush fire calls, but as people begin to return to business, firefighters are getting more of these calls again.
For information on fire safety and how to create an escape plan, visit the National Safety Council’s page on fire safety at nsc.org/home-safety/safety-topics/emergency-preparedness/fire.