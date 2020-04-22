The American Red Cross is helping a family of five after their house on Wheatfield Drive burned in a Wednesday morning fire, according to officials.
Greenwood County firefighters were dispatched at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to 107 Wheatfield Drive, said Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes.
"When we got the call, the first two trucks were on the scene in like seven minutes, and the whole roof was burning," he said.
The fire appeared to have started in a utility room built at the back of the house, where the power switch box was. The source of the fire appeared electrical, Holmes said, and the flames climbed up the back wall and into the attic quickly.
The five people living there got out safely, Holmes said. According to a news release, Red Cross volunteers are helping four adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials.