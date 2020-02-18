A fire sparked in the attic of a Wheatfield Drive residence, affecting five people living inside.
Greenwood County firefighters were called at about 8:40 p.m. Monday to 225 Wheatfield Drive, said Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes. The majority of the fire damage was contained to the attic, but Holmes said there was water damage and areas where firefighters had to pull down the ceiling in a bedroom and the kitchen.
The fire appeared to have stemmed from the electrical wiring in the attic, Holmes said.
American Red Cross volunteers are helping four adults and one child who lived there by providing financial assistance for lodging, clothes, food and other necessities, according to a release from the Red Cross.