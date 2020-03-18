The American Red Cross is helping two families after firefighters helped douse two blazes in Greenwood County.
City firefighters were called out at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 219 Manning Road, where a residence had caught fire, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. According to a report, a woman told firefighters she left food unattended on the stove and returned to find the stove and cabinets on fire. Flames spread through the kitchen, leaving heavy fire damage in the kitchen and moderate heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation. Red Cross volunteers are helping three adults who were living there with financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials, according to a news release from the agency.
Then, at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood County firefighters were called out to a Phillips Circle residence. County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes said the call warned of people possibly being trapped inside the house, but a woman passing by that morning saw the smoke and banged on the front door, waking the residents and getting them out before firefighters arrived.
Inside, Holmes said there was heavy fire damage to a utility room in the kitchen, moderate smoke damage to the attic above and heavy fire damage to a storage building in the backyard. The case was turned over to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office to investigate the cause of the fire, and the investigation is pending.
Red Cross volunteers are also helping two adults from this residence with financial assistance, another news release said.